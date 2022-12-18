Societe Generale Cuts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €16.45

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.45 ($17.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARZGY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.28.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
ARZGY stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.71.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.
