SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

