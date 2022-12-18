SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $970,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,259,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

