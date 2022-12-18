SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

