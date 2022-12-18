SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

