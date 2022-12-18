Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.