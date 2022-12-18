SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 995.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS opened at $110.36 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.