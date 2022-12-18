SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

KRE stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.