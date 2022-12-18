Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 6.0 %

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

