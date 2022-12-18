STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Capitalization of $130.86 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.86 million and $9,602.53 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00006311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.50 or 0.05420861 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00486033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,810.37 or 0.28797714 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.