Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.