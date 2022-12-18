Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

