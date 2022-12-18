StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.37 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83.
About China Natural Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.