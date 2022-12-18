StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Stock Performance
CoreCard has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
Further Reading
