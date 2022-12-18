StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of FSFG stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
