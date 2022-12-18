StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of SIEN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

About Sientra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 236,978 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 9.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

