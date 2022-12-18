StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of SIEN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
