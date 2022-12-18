StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 273,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

