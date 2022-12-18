StockNews.com Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

