StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.8 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

