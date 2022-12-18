StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

About Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 419,475 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

