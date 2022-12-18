StockNews.com Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 107.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

