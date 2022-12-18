Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 106,037 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 11.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

