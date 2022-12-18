Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 2,688 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $150.62.

