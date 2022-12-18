Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.