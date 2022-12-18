Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,872,000 after buying an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.08 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

