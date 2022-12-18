StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to Neutral

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

StoneCo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of STNE opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $44,121,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,661,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

