Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

