Strong Hits 24 Hour Volume of $219,056.36 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $919,942.78 and $219,056.36 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00039781 BTC on major exchanges.

Strong Profile

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

