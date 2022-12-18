SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

