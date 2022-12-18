Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $150.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

