Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $150.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.61.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.