Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 83

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.86.

SSREY stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

