Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,038.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.