Syscoin Market Cap Hits $71.60 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $71.60 million and $2.77 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00612755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00270070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 695,001,244 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

