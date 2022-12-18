Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $71.58 million and $1.77 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,704.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00609576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00269978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 695,012,936 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

