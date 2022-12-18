Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

