Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

