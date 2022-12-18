Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

