Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.