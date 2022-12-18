Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,176,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

