Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWR stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

