Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.