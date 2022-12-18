TD Securities Raises BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$65.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

