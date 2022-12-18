TD Securities Raises BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$65.00

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

