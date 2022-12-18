Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00008534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and $456,524.59 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

