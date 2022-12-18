The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$47.64 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

