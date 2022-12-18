The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $538,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

