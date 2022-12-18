The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,713. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

