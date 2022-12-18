The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $14.72 or 0.00087588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

