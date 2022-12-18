The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

GS stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.78. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

