The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

GS stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.78. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

