The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.78. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

