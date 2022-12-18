The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 250” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.67) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.92).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 154.42 ($1.89) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The company has a market capitalization of £24.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.05.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($222,089.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

